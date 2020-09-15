Kingston’s only Gap store to close due to poor financial performance

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston shoppers only have one more week to try on goods at their local Gap store.

According to the company, the Princess Street location will be closing its doors for good Sept. 23.

This is one of many under-performing Gap stores to close across North America, according to a statement from the company.

The decision to close several stores was made last year, before the pandemic.

After Sept. 23, the closest Gap location to Kingston will be the Gap Factory Store in Belleville, which will remain open.

