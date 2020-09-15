Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Kingston’s only Gap store to close due to poor financial performance

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 1:35 pm
Kingston's only Gap store will be closing its doors for good next week.
Kingston's only Gap store will be closing its doors for good next week. Global Kingston

Kingston shoppers only have one more week to try on goods at their local Gap store.

According to the company, the Princess Street location will be closing its doors for good Sept. 23.

Read more: Coronavirus: Kingston, Ont., retail stores reopen doors to customers

This is one of many under-performing Gap stores to close across North America, according to a statement from the company.

Trending Stories

The decision to close several stores was made last year, before the pandemic.

After Sept. 23, the closest Gap location to Kingston will be the Gap Factory Store in Belleville, which will remain open.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
clothing stores kingsotnGap Store KingstonKingston GapKingston Gap store closingKingston Gap Store princessPrincess street closurePrincess street closure Kingston
Flyers
More weekly flyers