Crime

4 arrested as bags of fentanyl tossed from vehicle during pursuit in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 12:28 pm
Peterborough police seized a variety of drugs.
Peterborough police seized a variety of drugs. Peterborough Police Service

Four people face drug-related charges following a police pursuit and high-risk arrest in Peterborough on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., police attempted to stop a motor vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop so the police chased it.

During the pursuit, the vehicle nearly collided with responding police cruisers, police allege.

Police allege passengers in the vehicles threw objects out of the vehicle during the pursuit. Investigators later located the objects which they determined to be bags containing fentanyl.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of Wolfe and Park Place and four people were arrested.

Police searched the vehicle and say they found a large machete, a large amount of cash, 25 grams of fentanyl, and three smaller plastic bags containing 11 grams of cocaine.

Meridith McLean, 43, and Krista Cole, 34, both of Peterborough, Alvin Blegay, 20, of Barrie, and Daniel Hirdle, 24, of Hamilton, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and fentanyl).

McLean was also charged with flight from a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving without proper headlights, two counts of disobeying a stop sign, and one count of failure to stop when signalled by an officer.

Cole, Blegay and Hirdle were also each charged with possession of proceeds for crime. Hirdle was additionally charged with failure to comply with probation and failure to comply with a release order.

All four were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

