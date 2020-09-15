Drew Barrymore says daytime talk show has a ‘late-night feel’

Send this page to someone via email

Drew Barrymore is bringing a taste of late-night to daytime television with her new Global talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Speaking with ET Canada‘s Cheryl Hickey ahead of the show’s Monday premiere, Barrymore revealed what fans can expect, including a Charlie’s Angels reunion 20 years after the film’s release.

Looking over the past 20 years, the actor is grateful she’s experienced so much with her co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

“We’ve had births, deaths, life, love, happiness, sadness,” recalled Barrymore. “And occupationally, we’re all a part of something that still, to this day, we’re so proud and honoured to be a part of, and just to support friendship.”

Barrymore is prepared to put her own spin on daytime talk shows, as she told Hickey: “I just want to have fun and interesting conversations. And I love comedy. It’s my medicine in life, and I want to bring a late-night feel to daytime in that way.”

Barrymore is also taking tips from Jimmy Fallon: “He really is incredible at what he does. He is very involved and innovating. When he came on late night, people were not doing viral games, and then when he did the home show, it was so personal and lovely.”

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ premieres Monday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.