New Brunswick election: Blaine Higgs secures Quispamsis for Progressive Conservatives

Leader of the Progressive Conservative Party in New Brunswick Blaine Higgs retained his seat with ease in Monday’s provincial election.

With all polls reporting, Higgs had claimed an overwhelming 68.1 per cent of the vote in the riding, securing Quispamsis for the Progressive Conservatives.

Higgs was first elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) during the 2010 election when he defeated Liberal incumbent Mary Schryer, winning 50.7 per cent of the vote.

Until 2014, Quispamsis was considered a bellwether riding, having elected an MLA from the governing party every year since 1974.

Higgs’ Liberal opponent, Robert Hunt — a veteran of the U.S. Air Force — collected 14.6 per cent of the vote on Monday.

Green Candidate Addison Fach collected 6.3 per cent of the vote, followed by Caitlan Grogan, who garnered six per cent of the vote for the NDP.

Sara Nicole Hall won 4.9 per cent of the vote for the People’s Alliance Party.

During his victory speech, Higgs thanked the people of Quispamsis.

“You first elected me in 2010 and I’ve been honoured to be your voice in Fredericton over the last decade,” Higgs said.

Global News has also projected the Progressive Conservatives under Higgs will form a majority government with 27 of the provincial legislature’s 49 seats.

This marks a significant improvement over the 20-seat minority the party held before the snap election was called last month.

Monday’s victory also makes Higgs the first premier of New Brunswick to retain government since Bernard Lord in 2003.

— With files from Global News’ Alexander Quon