Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Canada Post temporarily halts service in parts of B.C. due to U.S. wildfire smoke

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 6:50 pm
Air quality concerns continue as U.S. wildfire smoke blankets much of B.C.
Air Quality Planner Geoff Doerksen provides an update on the air quality over Metro Vancouver, as winds continue to push in smoke from wildfires burning in Washington State.

Canada Post has paused service in parts of B.C. because of the poor air quality caused by wildfires in the western United States.

The Crown corporation said Monday that it is suspending service for the rest of the day.

The following regions will not have deliveries on Monday:

  • Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission)
  • South Vancouver Island (Duncan, Sidney and Victoria)
  • North Vancouver Island (Campbell River and Powell River)
  • West Vancouver Island (Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni)
  • Okanagan Valley and Similkameen regions (Kelowna and Penticton)
  • Kootenay regions (Cranbrook, Castlegar, Nelson and Trail)
  • Thompson, Nicola and Fraser regions (Vernon and Kamloops)
Delivery will resume once it is safe to do so, the company said.

Read more: U.S. wildfire smoke: Metro Vancouver air quality still a 10+ as advisory remains in place

The sky in Metro Vancouver remained full of smoke Monday, at a 10+ on the air quality scale. A public advisory has also been in place for a week.

Smoke is extensive across south and central B.C., Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said, and it will likely hold at least through Tuesday due to a lack of rainfall and insignificant airflow.

The weather could clear up later in the week, with some rainfall expected.

