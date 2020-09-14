Drone video shows tangle of railcars after train derailment near Hope, B.C.

A stunning drone video shows the extent of a train derailment that happened in B.C.’s Fraser Valley early Monday morning.
CN Rail said it estimates that about 60 cars went off the tracks on a bridge near Hunter Creek, just west of Hope.
Preliminary information suggests the cars went off the bridge and crashed down below, with some ending up in a waterway.
The railcars were carrying potash, which is primarily used as a fertilizer, the company said.
No injuries, fires or dangerous goods were involved.
CN said it sent a team of environmental experts to the site to make sure there are no dangers to the surroundings.
The Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigator to determine what happened.
