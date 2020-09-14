Menu

Canada

Drone video shows tangle of railcars after train derailment near Hope, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 5:50 pm
Drone video of huge train derailment near Hope B.C.
Drone video shows just how extensive the train derailment is near Hope B.C. Monday. CN Rail said at least 60 cars went off the tracks at Hunter Creek.

A stunning drone video shows the extent of a train derailment that happened in B.C.’s Fraser Valley early Monday morning.

CN Rail said it estimates that about 60 cars went off the tracks on a bridge near Hunter Creek, just west of Hope.

Preliminary information suggests the cars went off the bridge and crashed down below, with some ending up in a waterway.

The railcars were carrying potash, which is primarily used as a fertilizer, the company said.

Read more: Massive train derailment near Hope, B.C.

No injuries, fires or dangerous goods were involved.

CN said it sent a team of environmental experts to the site to make sure there are no dangers to the surroundings.

The Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigator to determine what happened.

CN confirms train carrying potash derails near Hope
