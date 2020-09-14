Drone video shows tangle of railcars after train derailment near Hope, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A stunning drone video shows the extent of a train derailment that happened in B.C.’s Fraser Valley early Monday morning.

CN Rail said it estimates that about 60 cars went off the tracks on a bridge near Hunter Creek, just west of Hope.

Preliminary information suggests the cars went off the bridge and crashed down below, with some ending up in a waterway.

The railcars were carrying potash, which is primarily used as a fertilizer, the company said.

No injuries, fires or dangerous goods were involved.

CN said it sent a team of environmental experts to the site to make sure there are no dangers to the surroundings.

Story continues below advertisement

The Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigator to determine what happened.

0:24 CN confirms train carrying potash derails near Hope CN confirms train carrying potash derails near Hope