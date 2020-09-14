EXCLUSIVE: David Tordjman will run for mayor of Côte Saint-Luc in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Municipal elections are still over a year away, but the mayoral race in Côte Saint-Luc is already heating up.

Global News has exclusively learned David Tordjman is Mayor Mitchell Brownstein’s first official challenger.

“I’m here to announce my candidacy as mayor for the municipal elections in 2021,” Tordjman told Global News at Mitchell Brownstein Park in Côte Saint-Luc.

Tordjman is an engineer by trade, and has been a Côte Saint-Luc city councilor for the past three years.

“I think residents are ready for positive change, for a mayor that’s going to take action,” he said.

“Our infrastructure is crumbling and we have issues of transparency and accountability.”

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, Tordjman was the federal Conservative candidate in the Mount Royal riding. He lost to Liberal MP and former Côte Saint-Luc mayor Anthony Housefather.

Tordjman says one of the key reasons he decided to jump into the Côte Saint-Luc mayoral race was the way Brownstein managed the issue of lead in the city’s water.

“There’s no question that the lack of leadership on the lead issue has propelled me forward, and has gotten people to turn to ask me to run,” he said.

Last year, along with Concordia’s Institute for Investigative Journalism, Global News reported that Côte Saint-Luc’s drinking water had some of the highest lead levels in Quebec. The city had known about the problem since 2013, but only announced an action plan after our stories.

While Brownstein was facing questions from residents, Tordjman posted a series of videos about lead pipes on Facebook.

The new candidate claims he has a lot of support in the community, but most of those with whom Global News spoke at Cavendish Mall had praise for Brownstein.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mitchell Brownstein has been very good, very conscientious, so I’m voting for him again,” said Côte Saint-Luc resident Joe Rovniak.

“I think he’s really doing a fantastic job,” said Jerry Trager.

“I’m telling you, Brownstein, he’s a superstar, he’s a rock star,” said Marty Croitoru.

Côte Saint-Luc 2021 mayoral race already heating up: @davidtordjmanpc announced to Global News he's running against @mbrownsteincsl. He made the announcement at Mitchell Brownstein Park. pic.twitter.com/5sWDZAmr7j — Dan Spector (@danspector) September 14, 2020

Others said they are open to change.

“My options are open,” said Candida Ventura.

“I’m going to listen to both,” said Eddie Bornstein, who added he had been expecting Tordjman to throw his hat in the ring.

Story continues below advertisement

Political analyst Karim Boulos thinks Tordjman may have launched his campaign too early.

“Mr. Tordjman is painting himself into a proverbial corner, if you will. Over the next few months, he’s going to have to, on a number of occasions, oppose the mayor on certain votes because the last thing he wants to do is agree with Mr. Brownstein on every issue leading into the election,” Boulos said.

Reached on the phone by Global News, Mayor Brownstein declined an interview request about Tordjman’s candidacy, although Brownstein did say he “wishes him well.”

He also said his focus remains on protecting Côte Saint-Luc residents from the pandemic and that it’s not time to comment on an election that’s 14 months away.