B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths over three days

B.C. health officials have reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 72 hours and six new deaths, as the number of people in hospital infected with the disease caused by the coronavirus continues to rise.

There are a record 1,594 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., officials said Monday. That’s an increase of 133 from the last report on Friday.

There were 137 cases recorded from Friday to Saturday, 119 cases from Saturday to Sunday, and 61 from Sunday to Monday.

Five of the six news deaths were in long-term care, officials said.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 219.

The number of people in hospital rose to 58, a surge of nine since Friday. Sixteen of those patients were in critical or intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of those, 5,446 patients have fully recovered, or about 76 per cent.

B.C. reported that 3,047 people are in self-isolation due to possible exposure.

Monday’s press briefing comes as students headed to school for their first full week of class.

The wildfire smoke smothering much of B.C. added another layer of concern about the already-fraught return to classroom instruction.

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation sent out a tweet Sunday night telling teachers to take a sick day if they were feeling any ill effects from the smoke.

The union expressed concern that teachers were being told to keep classroom windows shut to keep out the smoke when last week they were told to keep windows open to improve classroom ventilation.

“Teachers and students should not be in crowded classes with no ventilation or fresh air,” the BCTF tweeted Sunday.

