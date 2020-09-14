Menu

Crime

Marijuana grow-op found following barn fire in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Large marijuana grow-op discovered as crews battle barn fire in Northumberland County
Emergency crews discovered a large indoor marijuana growing operation while responding to a barn fire on Clarke McKinlay Road in Hamilton Township Saturday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP say charges are pending after investigators discovered a marijuana grow-op following a barn fire on Saturday.

According to police, around 2 p.m. officers and Hamilton Township firefighters were called to a reported barn fire at a property on Clarke-McKinlay Road in the north end of the township.

Police say investigators discovered a large indoor marijuana grow operation.

No people or animals were injured in the fire. A damage estimate was not provided.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

OPP say that following that investigation, their community street crime unit will conduct a criminal investigation.

Deadly fire raises safety questions about marijuana grow-ops
