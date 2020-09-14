Marijuana grow-op found following barn fire in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say charges are pending after investigators discovered a marijuana grow-op following a barn fire on Saturday.

According to police, around 2 p.m. officers and Hamilton Township firefighters were called to a reported barn fire at a property on Clarke-McKinlay Road in the north end of the township.

Police say investigators discovered a large indoor marijuana grow operation.

No people or animals were injured in the fire. A damage estimate was not provided.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

OPP say that following that investigation, their community street crime unit will conduct a criminal investigation.

