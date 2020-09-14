Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 11 new coronavirus cases in Barrie involving people under 35

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 11 new coronavirus cases in Barrie since Friday, all involving people who are between the ages of 18 and 34, in addition to two other new cases in Innisfil and Huntsville.

The 13 new cases bring the region’s total case count up to 761, including 37 deaths.

Five of the new Barrie cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest are under investigation.

The Huntsville case involves a man who’s over 80 years old and acquired his infection through close contact with another positive coronavirus case.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Innisfil case involves a woman who’s between the ages of 35 and 44. The source of her infection is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the region’s total 761 cases, 88 per cent — or 673 — have recovered, while one person remains in hospital. Of the total number of cases, 19 per cent are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe County and Muskoka — three of which are ongoing at long-term care homes in Barrie and Bracebridge, as well as at a workplace in Muskoka.

Read more: Ontario reports 313 new coronavirus cases marking largest increase since early June

Other regional outbreaks that have ended include 10 long-term care homes in the region, three workplaces, four retirement homes and one group home.

On Monday, Ontario reported 313 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial case count to 44,817, including 2,816 deaths. Monday is the largest single-day increase in cases since June 7, when 415 new cases were reported, though 223 were affected by a reporting delay that day.

Story continues below advertisement