Youth facing charges following stabbing in Church Point, N.S.

A 17-year-old was stabbed in the chest following a confrontation with another male at a social gathering on Sunday, according to Meteghan RCMP.

Police said they responded to the incident at 1 a.m. in Church Point, N.S., where several witnesses provided statements to officers.

“The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, and has since been released,” the RCMP said in a news release.

The RCMP also said that they were able to locate the 17-year-old suspect in the Yarmouth area, and arrested him Monday morning without incident.

According to authorities, the suspect will be taken to provincial court Monday to face charges of attempted murder, assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

