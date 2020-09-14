Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man found with stolen property, weapon in city’s north end: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 12:57 pm
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man was arrested early in Monday in possession of stolen property and a knife. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man faces several charges, including theft, following an arrest early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 a.m. officers observed a suspicious man walking around a property on Bissonnette Drive in the city’s north end. The man told officers he did not live in the area.

Further investigation revealed the man was currently on release conditions with a curfew.

Read more: Peterborough man accused of theft, resisting arrest at Walmart

Police arrested him and allegedly found him in possession of property stolen from a vehicle and a spring-loaded knife attached to his belt.

Trending Stories

Scott Rossiter, 31, was arrested and charged with trespassing at night, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Monday, police said.

Peterborough Police Services Board discuss Stage 3 reopening, issues with indirect service calls
Peterborough Police Services Board discuss Stage 3 reopening, issues with indirect service calls
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeStolen PropertyweaponBissonette DrivePeterborough north end
Flyers
More weekly flyers