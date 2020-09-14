Peterborough man found with stolen property, weapon in city’s north end: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces several charges, including theft, following an arrest early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 a.m. officers observed a suspicious man walking around a property on Bissonnette Drive in the city’s north end. The man told officers he did not live in the area.

Further investigation revealed the man was currently on release conditions with a curfew.

Police arrested him and allegedly found him in possession of property stolen from a vehicle and a spring-loaded knife attached to his belt.

Scott Rossiter, 31, was arrested and charged with trespassing at night, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of a release order.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Monday, police said.

