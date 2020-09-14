New Brunswick reports 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19

Health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus in New Brunswick on Monday.
The province says the case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating in the Moncton region.
There are currently three active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 194 cases of COVID-19, of which 189 have recovered.
There have been two deaths in the province, both in the Campbellton region.
Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 has ‘exposed weaknesses’ in Canada
The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.
Trending Stories
However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments