Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 10:57 am
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign instructing people to wear masks at a market in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign instructing people to wear masks at a market in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus in New Brunswick on Monday.

The province says the case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating in the Moncton region.

There are currently three active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Read more: New Brunswick becomes first province to hold election amid coronavirus pandemic

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 194 cases of COVID-19, of which 189 have recovered.

There have been two deaths in the province, both in the Campbellton region.

Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 has ‘exposed weaknesses’ in Canada
Coronavirus: Trudeau says COVID-19 has ‘exposed weaknesses’ in Canada

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicMonctonNew Brunswick Electionatlantic bubbleCampbelltonNew CasesActive CasesTravel case
Flyers
More weekly flyers