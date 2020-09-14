New Brunswick reports 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus in New Brunswick on Monday.

The province says the case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating in the Moncton region.

There are currently three active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 194 cases of COVID-19, of which 189 have recovered.

There have been two deaths in the province, both in the Campbellton region.

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.