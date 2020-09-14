Winnipeg malls embracing challenge of attracting customers during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic could mean a long road back to normal for Winnipeg’s malls, but with retailers back open, they say they’re up to the challenge.

Although the pandemic affected all shopping centres, not all local malls looked the same during the shutdown, as it depended on their location, layout and tenants.

Grant Park Shopping Centre marketing Manager Cory Quintaine told 680 CJOB they actually did quite well, even in the spring.

“Because it’s such a community-based mall, there are so many services, there are so many essential retailers, very few retailers at Grant Park had to actually shut down back in the springtime,” he said.

“Opening up was fantastic, we were able to welcome back our fashion retailers … but by and large, Grant Park was mostly open during the pandemic.”

Quintaine said stores like the Co-op grocery store at one end of the mall, as well as the Canadian Tire at the other, remained open, as did the Fionn MacCool’s restaurant in the parking lot, which offered takeout services, and the mall’s dental office stayed open on an emergency basis.

Quintaine, who is also the marketing manager for Kildonan Place, said that mall’s more fashion/retail focus meant its reopening was a little slower, but redevelopment of parts of the mall continue, as do plans for a milestone celebration later this month.

Kildonan Place. Tamara Forlanski / Global News

“Believe it or not, on Sept. 24 of this year, it will mark 40 years since Kildonan Place first opened its doors to the public,” he said.

“When you look at all the changes that have gone on in our community out in Transcona, the mall has evolved with it, and we’re continuing to evolve with it.

“[Forty years] doesn’t feel like that long ago, but oh my goodness … a lot has changed.”

Quintaine said the retailers at both malls have been understanding that shoppers’ comfort levels with going out during the pandemic can vary, and are doing their best to keep things accessible and safe.

“Every mall I know in town — us included — have taken lots of precautions to make sure customers feel safe, that they’re welcome. Our retailers have done a great job of making sure distancing is in place.

“Everyone’s doing it a little bit differently, but there are lots of great ideas out there, and I really have to commend our retailers for really stepping up and making sure that when our customers come into the mall, that they feel comfortable and safe.”

The former Sears location at Polo Park is being redeveloped. File / Global News

Polo Park general manager Peter Havens told 680 CJOB with traffic still a bit slower at his end of town, it presented the perfect time to get some renovations done on the former Sears property.

“We do have some confirmed tenants in there, but out of respect for their grand opening plans, I can’t share who they are today,” said Havens. “But we are very excited for the change that is happening.

“Despite all the upheaval in retail, it’s great to know that it’s still evolving.” Tweet This

Havens said Polo Park has fully embarked on what could be a long road back to normal.

“I don’t know when that’ll happen, but right now, our stores are fully open, and people are back shopping.

“We obviously don’t have the same traffic level we did, say, a year ago.”

Havens said while most consumers in the mall feel safe, he’s seeing more targeted shopping and less general browsing than this time last year — which made back-to-school shopping 2020 a unique experience.

“I think what we’re seeing is people are identifying what they need … people aren’t going to the mall or other public spaces to just shop around and be out in the public. I think people are a bit more cautious with their time.”

