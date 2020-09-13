Menu

Canada

Police search for missing handgun accidentally left outside in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 4:39 pm
The firearm is described as a silver Norinco 1911, 9mm handgun with brown grips and contains two magazines. HRP

Halifax Regional Police received a report of a stolen handgun that was “accidentally left” in a locked case outside the owner’s residence in the 0-100 block of Leaman Drive in Dartmouth.

Police said the caller reported the missing firearm at 4 p.m. on Sunday after returning home from a cancelled planned trip to a range.

At 9 p.m., police said “the caller discovered he had accidentally left one of his locked firearm cases containing a handgun outside near the street.”

“The owner searched and could not locate the secure firearm box and immediately called police,” police said in a news release.

According to authorities, they have confirmed the owner possesses a valid firearm licence and the missing firearm is registered.

The firearm was stored and locked inside a black hard plastic Husky case (HRP). HRP

The firearm is described as a silver Norinco 1911, 9mm handgun with brown grips and contains two magazines. The firearm was stored and locked inside a black hard plastic Husky case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020.

Nova ScotiaHalifax Regional PoliceTheftDartmouthFirearmHandgunLeaman Drive
