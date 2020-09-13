Another noose found in wooded area in London, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating after another noose was found in a wooded area.

Officials say they were contacted by a citizen who found a rope tied as a noose attached to a tree branch along the Thames River in Meadowlilly Woods just before 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

It was determined the noose had grown into the tree bark, which made police believe it’s been there for quite some time.

Police add the noose was positioned adjacent to an abandoned campsite, was far away from commonly travelled trails and could not be seen from many angles.

Investigators believe this incident precedes the investigation that was reported in Warbler Woods on Sept. 7, where a rope tied as a noose was also found.

Police do not believe the two incidents are related.

In a statement, London police say they are committed to ending “anti-black racism and are aware of the impact such symbols may have on the members of our diverse community.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

