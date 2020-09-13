Coronavirus: Dorchester, Ont., fundraising walk for myeloma research goes virtual

Send this page to someone via email

The 12th annual Dorchester Walk of Champions for Myeloma Research will be a virtual event this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The walk, which is the London and District Myeloma Support Group‘s major annual fundraiser, is set to donate all proceeds from this year’s event to the London Regional Cancer Program to be used to fund clinical trials of new myeloma drug therapies.

Multiple myeloma survivor Lisa Bowden says supporting the walk means taking a step towards a brighter future.

“The research continues, (and) researchers are looking for that cure which we all hope will come someday,” said Bowden.

“All we hear is we’re getting closer, so let’s hope.”

Multiple myeloma is the most common type of plasma cell cancer in which abnormal plasma cells can form tumours in bones and bone marrow — the spongy tissue found inside bones.

It cannot be cured. The goal of treatment is reducing symptoms, slowing progression of the disease and putting it into remission.

The Walk of Champions started in 2009 by myeloma patients Dan Childerhose and the late Keith Fleming.

This year, the walk and opening ceremony will take place virtually to keep participants safe from any risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

An opening ceremony over Zoom will kick off the event on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 13, followed by guest speakers.

980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock will be hosting the ceremony.

Participants will then be invited to take a walk around their neighbourhood.

The goal for this year’s event is $70,000 and as of Sunday morning, around $49,000 have been raised.

To date, the walk has raised more than $670,000 for myeloma research.

Those interested in donating can do so online.

–With files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Devon Peacock

