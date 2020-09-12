Police in Quebec can issue fines to those refusing to wear masks when obligatory

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers could face hefty fines starting Saturday if they aren’t wearing a mask in places the province has deemed it mandatory due to COVID-19.

Police will be able to hand out tickets ranging between $400 and $6,000 for those who don’t have a face covering in indoor public spaces or public transit.

The province announced its intention to introduce fines earlier this week, with a ministerial decree being adopted Friday.

The decree specifies that a face covering is understood as a “mask or tightly fitting cloth that covers the nose and the mouth.”

The fines are similar amounts to those that business owners faced when the province brought in mandatory masks for indoor spaces in July.

Face coverings have been mandatory on public transit and in indoor public spaces across the province since July, but enforcement in indoor public spaces was initially left to business owners.

The province announced the new mask fine measures this week amid concerns about rising infection numbers in recent days.

On Saturday, the province announced 244 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of infections to 64,707.

The province reported no deaths in the past day, but added six deaths from earlier in the month for a total of 5,780.

Authorities say 57,054 people are deemed to have recovered from the virus.

Quebec also saw the number of people in hospital increase by two to 125 and an increase of four patients in intensive care for a total of 16.

The province conducted 25,692 tests on Thursday, the last day for which numbers were available.

