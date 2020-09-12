Menu

Crime

Witnesses sought after downtown Toronto hit-and-run leaves man seriously injured: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 10:08 am
Police said they were called to the collision at 2:55 a.m.
Police said they were called to the collision at 2:55 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they’re looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run left a man seriously injured early Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Dundas and Parliament streets at 2:55 a.m.

Read more: Toronto police seek 2 suspects in downtown stabbing that left victim seriously injured

Officers said a man believed to be in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t been able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle.

Investigators are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

