Witnesses sought after downtown Toronto hit-and-run leaves man seriously injured: police

Toronto police say they’re looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run left a man seriously injured early Saturday.
Police said they were called to the area of Dundas and Parliament streets at 2:55 a.m.
Officers said a man believed to be in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
Police haven’t been able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle.
Investigators are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.
Driver allegedly carrying machete on DVP rams cruisers, Toronto police say
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments