Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo fined for releasing chlorine gas

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2020 8:22 pm
A file photo of the logo for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.
A file photo of the logo for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. CREDIT: Facebook/Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

A regional municipality in northern Alberta has been fined for releasing chlorine gas at a water treatment plant.

The Alberta government says the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has pleaded guilty to one count under environmental legislation.

It says two chemicals were accidentally mixed, resulting in the release of chlorine gas at the Fort McMurray plant in May 2017.

A provincial court judge fined the municipality $150,000.

The government says the fine will be used to pay for a workshop to better educate water and wastewater operators.

It will also help pay for air filters at the Northern Lights Health Centre in Fort McMurray.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Fort McMurrayEnvironmentRegional Municipality of Wood BuffaloEnvironmental Protection and Enhancement ActChlorine gasWood Buffalo water treatment plantChlorine gas released
Flyers
More weekly flyers