Calgary-based company fined $125K for 2017 pipeline leak southwest of Edmonton

An energy company has been fined $125,000 for a pipeline failure southwest of Edmonton nearly three years ago.

Calgary-based Journey Energy Inc. was originally facing five charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

It pleaded guilty in provincial court to one of the offences.

The Alberta Energy Regulator laid the charges after 9,000 litres of a mixture of crude oil and produced water was released from two break points on a pipeline near Winfield in June 2017.

Winfield is approximately 130 kilometres from Edmonton.

Several dead animals, including fish, squirrels and amphibians, were discovered following the leak.

