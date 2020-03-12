Menu

Canada

Calgary-based company fined $125K for 2017 pipeline leak southwest of Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2020 5:06 pm
A Journey Energy pipeline suffered two leaks in 2017. They are approximately half a kilometre south of Winfield, Alta., July 3, 2017.
A Journey Energy pipeline suffered two leaks in 2017. They are approximately half a kilometre south of Winfield, Alta., July 3, 2017. Les Knight, Global News

An energy company has been fined $125,000 for a pipeline failure southwest of Edmonton nearly three years ago.

Calgary-based Journey Energy Inc. was originally facing five charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

READ MORE: Charges laid against Calgary-based Journey Energy over 2017 pipeline spills

It pleaded guilty in provincial court to one of the offences.

The Alberta Energy Regulator laid the charges after 9,000 litres of a mixture of crude oil and produced water was released from two break points on a pipeline near Winfield in June 2017.

READ MORE: Journey Energy estimates pipeline near Winfield, Alta. leaked 8,000 litres of oil

Winfield is approximately 130 kilometres from Edmonton.

Several dead animals, including fish, squirrels and amphibians, were discovered following the leak.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
