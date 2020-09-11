Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Trudeau, Tam say Canada prepared early for possible pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2020 4:54 pm
Coronavirus: Trudeau insists experts informed government decisions ‘every step of the way’ in light of Woodward tapes
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau insists experts informed government decisions 'every step of the way'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government began preparing for a possible pandemic as soon as it received the first alert about a mysterious cluster of pneumonia cases in China on New Year’s Eve.

Trudeau is defending his government against accusations it didn’t act fast enough to warn Canadians about the danger COVID-19 posed to their health and the economy.

Read more: Coronavirus: Canada’s airlines agree to new rules to help with contact tracing

This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is accused of downplaying the danger of the novel coronavirus while privately saying it was much worse than the regular flu.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says there was a lot of work done in January and February, including getting labs ready to test for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the risk for transmission within Canada did remain low until early to mid-March but things with this pandemic changed very quickly after that.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu told Canadians as late as March 10 the risk in Canada was low, and within a week much of the country was on lockdown.

Coronavirus: COVID-19 case numbers, speed of acceleration should both be monitored, Tam says
Coronavirus: COVID-19 case numbers, speed of acceleration should both be monitored, Tam says
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesDr. Theresa Tam
Flyers
More weekly flyers