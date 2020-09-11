Personal support worker charged in alleged sexual assault: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested a personal support worker in a sexual assault investigation at a local nursing home.

Detectives launched an investigation after a woman who resides at the unnamed facility reported an incident last month.

The suspect, who police say was working as a PSW for a temporary staffing agency, was employed by the nursing home at the time.

Angus Njoku, 62, of Ajax was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with one count of assault and failing to comply with an undertaking.

HPS has arrested Angus Njoku (a PSW) in relation to a sexual assault involving a nursing home resident. Police believe there may be other victims. If you have any information and have not spoken to police, please call detectives at 905-546-4614. #HamOnt https://t.co/N0idRg4nKX — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they believe there may be other victims and are asking them, or anyone with information, to contact police.

1:06 Hamilton police investigate spectacular overnight crash Hamilton police investigate spectacular overnight crash