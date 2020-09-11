Menu

Crime

Personal support worker charged in alleged sexual assault: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
hamilton-police-central-station
Hamilton police have charged a man who was employed as a PSW with sexual assault. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have arrested a personal support worker in a sexual assault investigation at a local nursing home.

Detectives launched an investigation after a woman who resides at the unnamed facility reported an incident last month.

The suspect, who police say was working as a PSW for a temporary staffing agency, was employed by the nursing home at the time.

Read more: Woman posing as PSW steals Hamilton seniors’ credit cards, jewelry: police

Angus Njoku, 62, of Ajax was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with one count of assault and failing to comply with an undertaking.

 

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they believe there may be other victims and are asking them, or anyone with information, to contact police.

