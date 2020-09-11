Inquest into death of Hells Angels killer set for October in Prince Albert

Send this page to someone via email

Dates have been set for the inquest into the death of a man who died in prison in Saskatchewan.

The inquest into the death of Daniel Tokarchuk, 44, will be held Oct. 5 to Oct. 9 at Plaza 88 at 888 Central Ave. in Prince Albert.

Tokarchuk, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert on June 7, 2017.

According to the Ministry of Justice, lifesaving attempts were made with a defibrillator and CPR. He was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tokarchuk had been serving an indeterminate sentence since Dec. 16, 2004, for second-degree murder in the killing of Hells Angels associate Trevor Savoie in 2002.

He was also charged with mischief and failing to comply with appearance notices.

Tokarchuk’s brother, Kevin, was shot in the head at his home exactly one year after Savoie’s death in a suspected revenge killing. No one was ever arrested for Kevin’s murder.

According to the Coroners Act, the chief coroner must hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied the person’s death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The purpose of the inquest is to determine who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with remaining start times to be determined by the presiding coroner, Tim Hawyrluk.

— With files from David Giles and Riley Martin.