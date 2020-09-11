Menu

Crime

Man charged with abduction, uttering threats after domestic dispute in Grimsby: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 1:52 pm
Niagara police have charged a man in connection to a domestic dispute in Grimsby that ended with his arrest in Niagara Falls.
Niagara police have charged a man in connection to a domestic dispute in Grimsby that ended with his arrest in Niagara Falls. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including abduction and uttering threats, after an incident in Grimsby, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Niagara police say they were called out to a domestic dispute at a John Street home around 3 p.m. Sept. 10.

Upon arrival, witnesses told officers that the suspect had just left from the residence with his 5-year-old son after uttering threats to an occupant in the home.

About an hour and a half later, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted on a roadway between Thorold and Niagara Falls driving in an “erratic manner,” according to police.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in Niagara Falls at Lundy’s Lane and Beachwood Road after the suspect’s vehicle collided with an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser that was assisting in the investigation.

Detectives say the child was retrieved uninjured from the suspect vehicle.

The man, who is not being identified to protect his son’s identity, was arrested and faces eight charges.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111 ext. 5400.

Coronavirus: Video shows large crowds and long lines in Niagara Falls
Coronavirus: Video shows large crowds and long lines in Niagara Falls
OPP, Niagara Regional Police, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Abduction, Domestic Dispute, Grimsby, Thorold
