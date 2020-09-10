B.C. police officers not letting coronavirus stop annual Cops for Kids Ride fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Cops for Kids Ride through B.C.’s Southern Interior will hit the road on Friday morning.

The fundraiser sees police officers from various districts gather for a multi-day cycling trek and raise money for children who have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in their young lives.

This year’s ride will start in Kelowna at 8:30 a.m., and wind its way through Peachland, Penticton, Oliver, Grand Forks, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Cranbrook, Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Vernon before returning to the Central Okanagan.

Friday’s departure will see riders gather at Harvey Avenue, from Reid’s Corner to the bridge at 8:30 a.m.

Normally, the group would consist of 30 officers. This year, however, with social-distancing restrictions because of COVID-19, the ride will be comprised of a few local riders completing a select portion of the ride’s distance.

The remainder of the team will pedal 100 km each day in their home community.

“For parents with a child facing illness, disability, or traumatic crisis, they don’t have the option to cancel or give up, and the dedicated group of cops are much the same,” Cops for Kids said on its website.

“These families still need assistance, and so the group is committed to continue on.”

For those who want to cheer on the riders, the charitable organization is suggesting people offer waves and cheers as they pass through.

