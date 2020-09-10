RCMP seeking man from The Pas in connection with gun manufacturing

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a man from The Pas in connection with an investigation that uncovered the manufacturing of firearms and silencers.

Police said a warrant has been issued for 49-year-old Trent Swanson, following a pair of searches at a home on Reader Street in The Pas on Sept. 1 and 2.

The investigation began in August, when the Canada Border Services Agency contacted RCMP about a firearm silencer that had been attempted to be smuggled into Canada.

The two searches turned up evidence, police said, that indicated the manufacturing of firearms and silencers.

Officers seized two handguns, two long guns, eight silencers, two 3D printers, ammunition and manufacturing parts.

Contraband seized by RCMP in The Pas. RCMP Manitoba

Another 49-year-old, Patsy Shawaga, has been arrested and charged with two counts of firearms manufacturing, unauthorized importation of a firearm silencer, possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Swanson, who remains at large, faces similar charges, as well as charges for manufacting a firearm silencer and possessing a handgun contrary to a court order.

Anyone with information about Swanson’s whereabouts is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

