9 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Waterloo Region, most since July 24

The number of new positive tests for the coronavirus continues to drift upwards in Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Public Health reported nine new cases on Thursday, a number the area has not seen since July 24.

Over the past week, there have been 31 new positive tests — the inverse of the 13 public health reported over the previous seven days.

There have now been 1,489 cases of COVID-19 reported by Waterloo Public Health.

Six more people were also cleared of the virus in Waterloo Region, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 1,332.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area since Aug. 21, leaving the death toll at 120.

The number of active cases continues to climb as the region is now at 37.

On a positive note, for the second day in a row, an outbreak at a long-term care home in Kitchener has been declared over.

On Wednesday, the outbreak at Conestoga Lodge was reported to be over while on Thursday it was announced that the outbreak at A.R. Goudie had also ended.

One outbreak remains at the Village of University Gates, which was declared on Aug. 5 after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ontario reported 170 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 43,855.

Thursday’s case count is an increase from Wednesday, which saw 149 new cases, however more tests were processed on Thursday.

This is also the 15th day in a row with cases above the 100 mark.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,814 as one new death was reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues