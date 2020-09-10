Menu

Comments

Canada

Enbridge wins approval to restart east leg of Line 5 pipeline through Great Lakes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2020 11:02 am
In this Sept. 23, 2015, file photo, the Mackinac Bridge is visible from a marker near Enbridge Line 5 on the northern shore of the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan.
In this Sept. 23, 2015, file photo, the Mackinac Bridge is visible from a marker near Enbridge Line 5 on the northern shore of the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan. Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File

Enbridge Inc. says it will restart the east segment of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac after winning approval from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Michigan Circuit Court.

The Calgary-based company shut down both legs of the pipeline in June after noticing a disturbance to an underwater anchor supporting the eastern line.

Read more: Michigan sues to shut down Enbridge Line 5 pipeline in Great Lakes

The west leg was restarted, then ordered shut down by a judge at the request of Michigan state Attorney General Dana Nessel, then started again, but the east leg has remained closed.

Line 5 moves crude oil and propane from Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ont., passing through parts of Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas. A 6.4-kilometre-long segment divides into two pipes that cross the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Great Lakes Huron and Michigan.

Read more: Wisconsin Native American tribe sues to have Enbridge remove Line 5 pipeline

Vern Yu, Enbridge vice-president of liquids pipelines, says the decision to allow the restart is good news for Michigan residents who depend on the energy Line 5 delivers.

Enbridge says it has been assured by the pipeline administration that there are no integrity issues with Line 5.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
