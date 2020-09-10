Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Settlement reached in senior’s fight to keep London, Ont. home

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Nan Finalyson had been fighting to keep her heritage home at 100 Stanley St. since January 2017.
Nan Finalyson had been fighting to keep her heritage home at 100 Stanley St. since January 2017. Global News

City officials confirm they’ve reached a settlement with a senior who fought to keep her London, Ont., home from expropriation.

In a statement sent to Global News, the City of London said the settlement was approved by city council on Aug. 25.

“The Settlement Agreement is in the amount of $500,000 and includes Compensations for the fair market value of the land, disturbance damages, statutory interest and is subject to the additional conditions as outlined in the Settlement Agreement,” said the statement.

Read more: London councillors unanimously vote to expropriate 100 Stanley St.

Nan Finlayson has spent decades living at 100 Stanley St., a heritage-designated home that sits just west of downtown.

In 2017, it was learned the city was considering demolishing the home and expropriating Finlayson’s land to widen Wharncliffe Road at Horton Street and repair a railway overpass at the intersection.

Story continues below advertisement

In the following years, Finlayson fought against the decision with numerous appearances at city hall, an online petition and a rally that saw dozens of supporters gather outside her home.

Trending Stories

Finlayson’s fight to keep her home seemed to draw to a close in late January, when city council voted to expropriate the land at 100 Stanley St.

The decision came nearly two years after the city had offered to cover the $500,000 bill to move Finlayson’s home across the street. At that time, Finlayson argued that it would take the historical house “out of its context on the corner” and plant it in a bare and treeless lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London senior makes last-ditch plea to save her heritage home

Council have also voted to expropriate six other properties near 100 Stanley St. in order to clear the way for future projects on Wharncliffe Road.

The road widening and railway overpass repair at Wharncliffe and Horton streets is estimated to cost $39 million.

Finlayson could not be reached for comment prior to publication.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioLondonCity CouncilOnt.Expropriationwharncliffe roadnan finlaysonroad widening100 stanley street100 Stanley St
Flyers
More weekly flyers