Settlement reached in senior’s fight to keep London, Ont. home

City officials confirm they’ve reached a settlement with a senior who fought to keep her London, Ont., home from expropriation.

In a statement sent to Global News, the City of London said the settlement was approved by city council on Aug. 25.

“The Settlement Agreement is in the amount of $500,000 and includes Compensations for the fair market value of the land, disturbance damages, statutory interest and is subject to the additional conditions as outlined in the Settlement Agreement,” said the statement.

Nan Finlayson has spent decades living at 100 Stanley St., a heritage-designated home that sits just west of downtown.

In 2017, it was learned the city was considering demolishing the home and expropriating Finlayson’s land to widen Wharncliffe Road at Horton Street and repair a railway overpass at the intersection.

In the following years, Finlayson fought against the decision with numerous appearances at city hall, an online petition and a rally that saw dozens of supporters gather outside her home.

Finlayson’s fight to keep her home seemed to draw to a close in late January, when city council voted to expropriate the land at 100 Stanley St.

The decision came nearly two years after the city had offered to cover the $500,000 bill to move Finlayson’s home across the street. At that time, Finlayson argued that it would take the historical house “out of its context on the corner” and plant it in a bare and treeless lot.

Council have also voted to expropriate six other properties near 100 Stanley St. in order to clear the way for future projects on Wharncliffe Road.

The road widening and railway overpass repair at Wharncliffe and Horton streets is estimated to cost $39 million.

Finlayson could not be reached for comment prior to publication.