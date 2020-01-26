‘Clap your hands stamp your feet, save 100 Stanley Street’: Rally for London, Ont. home

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly 40 community members showed up to 100 Stanley St. in support of London, Ont. Senior Nan Finlayson and her heritage home.

“We have an absolutely gorgeous heritage house that any sane city would turn into a museum rather than destroy,” said advocate Allan Gedalof.

Finlayson has spent roughly three decades living in the heritage-designated home, but that home currently sits on the land required for the widening project of Wharncliffe Road.

“This is wrong in every way. This is wrong in terms of heritage, this is wrong in terms of the environment, this is wrong in terms of a beautiful natural garden, this is wrong in a humane way,” said Gedalof.

Finlayson was shocked by the abundance of support on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s very heartwarming for sure. I had no idea of how many people would show up.” Tweet This

A deadline by city hall to sign a deal is fast approaching. Finlayson is required to sign a contract by Friday and to be out of her home by March 31, but at this point, she says, she’s not ready to budge.

“I’m waiting to hear whether the house is movable. That hasn’t come through yet. I’m not signing anything until I even find out if my house is movable.”

The battle between City Hall and Finlayson — to get her to move or let go of her home completely — has lasted nearly half a decade, and stands in the way of widening Wharcliffe Road.

Community member David Chamberlain showed up in support of Finlayson and spoke in protest of the project.

“Council have said that it breaks their hearts that they have to do this but they don’t have to do this at all. Millennials are driving less. We should be planning a city for the future, not a city for the past.”

“This is a short term solution that’s just not worth it.” Tweet This

A statement from the city to 980 CFPL has stated that they remain firm on moving forward with the project and discussing further options with Finlayson.

“The City is continuing with the engineering design following the approved Environmental Assessment Study. We have initiated the expropriation process for this property but remain committed to continuing negotiations with Ms. Finlayson in the hopes of reaching an amicable agreement.”

Finalyson is unsure of the legalities that will take place if she does not sign the agreement by Friday.

Collected letters from supporters at Saturday’s protest are expected to be handed over to City Hall on Monday.

