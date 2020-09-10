1 new coronavirus case in London-Middlesex, 1 in Sarnia Lambton

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported that one person tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday.

That brings the region’s total case count to 743, of which 673 people have recovered. Fifty-seven people have died, most recently on June 12.

The new case involves a patient from London.

Health officials reported three new cases on Wednesday; one new case and one recovery on Tuesday; two new cases on Monday; and one case and two recoveries on Sunday.

At least 687 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre. Seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, four in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday, the region’s rate of cases per 100,000 stood at 146.4, while Ontario’s was 293.9.

People in their 20s remain the largest group of cases, accounting for 158, followed by people in their 50s with 113 and people 80 and above with 108.

At least 58 per cent of cases involve women, while about 22 per cent involve health-care workers.

No outbreaks are currently active in the region. At least 27 have been declared during the pandemic, including 21 at seniors’ facilities.

Outbreaks are tied to 190 of the region’s cases and 35 of its deaths, but have been linked to few, if any, cases in the last month.

At least 115 people have had to be hospitalized during the pandemic, including 32 who required intensive care.

It’s not clear whether there are any COVID-19 patients in hospital.

Read more: Ford accuses feds of failing to enforce quarantine orders in Ontario

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 170 new cases on Thursday with one new death.

Thursday marked the 15th day in a row with cases above the 100 mark.

The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 43,855, which includes 2,814 deaths and 39,474 cases marked as resolved — and 142 of those cases have been resolved in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases with 14 reporting no cases.

She said Thursday that Toronto is reporting 55 new cases, Peel is reporting 22 and Ottawa has 12 new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

For the second day in a row, no new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported on by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

The region’s total case count remains unchanged on Thursday at 254, of which 247 people have recovered. Five deaths have also been reported, most recently on July 3.

Health officials reported three recoveries on Tuesday and have reported no new cases since Aug. 26.

There remain at least two known active cases in the region — one in Aylmer, the other in Bayham.

Both involve men who are reportedly in hospital, one in intensive care. One is in his 50s, the other in his 60s.

According to health unit figures, Aylmer has reported the highest number of cases overall during the pandemic with 82, recording an incidence rate of nearly 1,100 cases per 100,000 people.

In comparison, St. Thomas, which has reported 37 cases, has an incidence rate of 95.1 per 100,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere, Bayham has reported 38 cases, while Tillsonburg has reported 25 and Woodstock 22.

At least 102 of the region’s cases are linked to close contact with another case, while 38 are due to workplace exposure. Twenty-seven cases involve health-care workers, 23 are linked to travel, 13 are tied to social gatherings and one involves a resident of an institution.

Fifty-five cases are listed as having an “unknown” exposure source.

At least 23 people have had to be hospitalized during the pandemic, including 11 in intensive care.

According to figures put out by the health unit, cough, fever, fatigue and headache have been the top four most common symptoms reported by those testing positive.

Huron and Perth

No new cases and one new recovery was reported by Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases is 123, of which 116 people have recovered. Five people have died.

Three new cases were reported Wednesday, all reported in Perth South in Perth County. The cases in Perth are the only known active cases in the region.

Health officials reported no change on Tuesday and did not issue an update over the long weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

By region, at least 45 cases have been reported in Perth County, including 16 in North Perth and 15 in Perth East.

Elsewhere, at least 43 cases have been reported in Huron County, including 12 each in Bluewater and Central Huron and 10 in South Huron.

In Stratford, 29 cases have been reported, along with four deaths, while in St. Marys, six cases and one death have been reported.

People in their 20s make up the largest group of cases by age with 26, followed by people in their 50s and 60s with 22 each.

Few other details were available, as the health unit is still transitioning to the province’s new case and contact management system, a process that began Aug. 13.

Sarnia and Lambton

Officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported one new case late Wednesday.

The region’s total confirmed case count is now at 342, of which 314 people have recovered. Twenty-five people have died, a tally unchanged since early June.

At least three cases remain active in the region. It’s not clear where the cases are located, as the health unit has refused to release location information.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials reported no change late Tuesday and Monday, as well as one recovery late Sunday and one case late Saturday.

There have also been no active outbreaks in the county since Aug. 15. Outbreaks are linked to at least 109 cases and 16 deaths.

At least 10 have been declared: nine at local seniors’ homes and one at a workplace the health unit did not identify.

According to health unit figures, 41 per cent of cases are due to close contact of a confirmed case, while 35 per cent are linked to outbreaks and 22 per cent are listed as having an “unknown” source. Two per cent are linked to travel.

At least 57 per cent of cases involve women and girls, and 18 per cent of all cases are listed as being health-care workers.

People 80 and above make up 22 per cent of cases, followed by people in their 50s with 15 per cent and people in their 20s with 14 per cent.

The health unit says at least 24,244 tests have been received as of late Wednesday and at least 1.4 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Matthew Trevithick, Gabby Rodrigues Global News