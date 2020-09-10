Peterborough-area police services targeting school zones as students return to class

Send this page to someone via email

Many students are returning to class for the first time in about six months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Peterborough Police Service, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service and Peterborough County OPP are reminding motorists to exercise extra caution around school zones, buses and bus stops.

“The month of September, the traffic services unit, our specific focus is all of the offences that relate to speeding in school zones, crosswalks and crossing guards,” said Peterborough Police traffic Sgt. Ryan Wilson. “The majority of the onus is on the drivers, but we are also asking parents to work with their kids on crossing the roads, looking both ways and crossing at crosswalk with a crossing guard.”

This is our empty report writing room. It’s empty because every officer on duty is patrolling a school zone in @kawarthalakes this morning, ensuring a safe commute for students, their caregivers and teachers. @PVNCCDSB @TLDSB @KLPSCSO @KLBusLines pic.twitter.com/lT7VCoTI8L — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) September 10, 2020

Peterborough police are also reminding motorists of the rules of the road for crosswalks with crossing guards.

Drivers aren’t allowed to proceed until all children and the crossing guard are off the road.

The fine for breaking the rule is $365 and four demerit points.

“Even if the crossing guard is out of your lane of traffic, but they’re still on the road, you can’t go through until they’re completely off the road,” Wilson added.

Throughout the month of September KLPS will be focusing on school safety by targeting drivers who are speeding in school zones, disobeying crossing guards, or ignoring stop lights on school buses. Send me a DM if you have a traffic concern for us to target. @KLPSCSO pic.twitter.com/CxNgrFgAP1 — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) September 8, 2020

Peterborough County OPP will be out watching the school zones in the smaller communities around the area as well as the roads heavily travelled by buses.

“We always have issues on Highway 7 regarding drivers and buses. No matter what lane you’re in, if you come across a school bus, you’re required to stop. We get a lot of complaints about that,” said Const. Joe Ayotte. “If you do fail to stop behind or in front of the bus with the lights on it’s a $490 fine and six demerit points.”

The only exception is when driving on a road with a median — traffic coming from the opposite direction is not required to stop.

In a tweet, Const. Carrie Jenkins of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service said officers will be targeting all school zones this month.

“Please remember the speed limit in school zones is 40 km/h. Our officers will be conducting speed enforcement in our school zones throughout Lindsay,” she said. “If you’re travelling through a school zone, please reduce your speed and be on the lookout for children and parents who are walking to school.

“Let’s all work together to keep our students safe.”