Child sickened after accepting cannabis-laced candy from stranger: Woodstock police

Woodstock police are warning residents after a child unknowingly ingested cannabis edibles over the weekend.

Officers responded to the Southside Park Skate Park sometime after 4 p.m. Saturday. They say a 10-year-old became sick and lethargic after accepting jujubes and cookies believed to be laced with cannabis from another youth at the skate park.

Police say the child is now safe and in good health, but they’re asking parents to remind children not to accept any food or drink from strangers, regardless of the stranger’s age.

All cannabis products should also be stored in a safe place that children cannot access.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).