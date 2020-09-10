Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Child sickened after accepting cannabis-laced candy from stranger: Woodstock police

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted September 10, 2020 8:27 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Woodstock police are warning residents after a child unknowingly ingested cannabis edibles over the weekend.

Officers responded to the Southside Park Skate Park sometime after 4 p.m. Saturday. They say a 10-year-old became sick and lethargic after accepting jujubes and cookies believed to be laced with cannabis from another youth at the skate park.

Read more: Several children hospitalized after eating illegal cannabis edibles: Health Canada

Police say the child is now safe and in good health, but they’re asking parents to remind children not to accept any food or drink from strangers, regardless of the stranger’s age.

Trending Stories

All cannabis products should also be stored in a safe place that children cannot access.

What you need to know about cannabis edibles
What you need to know about cannabis edibles

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CannabisCannabis ediblesWoodstock policestranger dangerEdible potcannabis ediblecandy from stranger
Flyers
More weekly flyers