Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Prince Edward Island reports two new COVID-19 cases, now has 11 active cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2020 4:29 pm
Early COVID-19 cases reported in schools raise concerns for outbreaks
Epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa Dr. Raywat Deonandan talks about the concerns regarding the potential outbreaks of COVID-19 within schools in Ontario.

CHARLOTTETOWN – Prince Edward Island is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 11.

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said Wednesday that one case involves a woman in her 30s who is an essential worker not employed in the health-care field, while the other involves a man in his 20s.

Read more: Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in P.E.I. as active caseload rises to nine

Morrison says both people had travelled internationally and have been in self-isolation since arriving in the province and have completed routine testing.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She said all 11 of the Island’s active cases continue to do well and remain in self-isolation while contact tracing is being completed.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Prince Edward Island reports four new cases of COVID-19, all travel related

At this point, health officials say there is no evidence of community spread and the risk of transmission in the province remains low.

P.E.I. has had a total of 55 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic – all have been travel-related.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Dr. Heather MorrisonHeather Morrisoncoronavirus PEICOVID-19 PEI
Flyers
More weekly flyers