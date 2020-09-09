Prince Edward Island reports two new COVID-19 cases, now has 11 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

CHARLOTTETOWN – Prince Edward Island is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 11.

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said Wednesday that one case involves a woman in her 30s who is an essential worker not employed in the health-care field, while the other involves a man in his 20s.

Morrison says both people had travelled internationally and have been in self-isolation since arriving in the province and have completed routine testing.

She said all 11 of the Island’s active cases continue to do well and remain in self-isolation while contact tracing is being completed.

At this point, health officials say there is no evidence of community spread and the risk of transmission in the province remains low.

P.E.I. has had a total of 55 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic – all have been travel-related.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.