Alleged assault with a weapon at Surrey Central SkyTrain leaves man seriously injured

Drivers and transit users were advised to avoid the Surrey Central SkyTrain station Wednesday afternoon, as police investigated an alleged assault with a weapon.

Surrey RCMP said the attack left a man with “very serious injuries.”

The male suspect, also an adult male, was in police custody, according to Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

Sturko said the area around the SkyTrain station was closed, and traffic on Central City Parkway could be impacted.

