Crime

Alleged assault with a weapon at Surrey Central SkyTrain leaves man seriously injured

By Simon Little Global News
Police investigate an alleged assault with a weapon at the Surrey Central SkyTrain station on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Police investigate an alleged assault with a weapon at the Surrey Central SkyTrain station on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. @TheNexTrainIs / Twitter

Drivers and transit users were advised to avoid the Surrey Central SkyTrain station Wednesday afternoon, as police investigated an alleged assault with a weapon.

Surrey RCMP said the attack left a man with “very serious injuries.”

Woman robbed, sexually assaulted near Surrey SkyTrain station: RCMP

The male suspect, also an adult male, was in police custody, according to Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

Sturko said the area around the SkyTrain station was closed, and traffic on Central City Parkway could be impacted.

Spike in Surrey violent crime causes concerns
Spike in Surrey violent crime causes concerns

 

SurreySurrey RCMPSurrey crimeSurrey assaultSurrey Central Stationsurrey assault with a weapon
