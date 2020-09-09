Habitat for Humanity GTA looking for volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

Habitat for Humanity GTA is continuing its push for more volunteers in Durham.

The charity says it needs additional help to complete projects for several local families.

Fiona Church and her two daughters were supposed to move into their Habitat home in May but like so many other things, the project has been delayed.

“It’s been difficult, especially as a mom trying to explain to them how they’re going to be moving into a house but we don’t know when because of a virus they don’t really understand,” said Church.

Wednesday was the first time the girls got a chance to get a look inside.

“I was here doing most of my hours on-site and learned how to build stuff, so I’m confident moving in I’ll be able to hang my pictures and fix stuff as need be,” said Church.

Church has about 25 sweat equity hours remaining — time she plans on pumping back into her new place in CentreTowne, the name of the Habitat for Humanity project in Durham.

“When it started there was no siding, there was nothing, just a shell of the house, and now it’s looking like a home. It really is, and I know they’re (volunteers) in there doing the final touches and getting it all ready for us,” said Church.

Right now there are a handful of volunteers chipping away at the four 1,200-square-foot townhouses.

“It’s been a long haul but it will all be worth it in the end,” said Wayne Dempsey, Habitat for Humanity GTA construction vice-president and Durham GM.

Dempsey says the organization is in need of help after losing corporate groups.

“We’ve never been in a situation where we’ve had to turn anyone away. It’s a little different right now because of COVID-19 and some people are a little squeamish about coming out but we just want to show that we have our protocols in place and that it’s safe,” said Dempsey.

Jim Dymond has been volunteering for the past year and a half.

“My father classified himself as a jack of all trades but master of none. I learned a lot of my skills from him,” said Dymond.

The retired IT consultant wants to help out his community and make an impact.

“They need a solid, safe place to live and that’s what we’re giving them,” said Dymond.

Church said the volunteers are “like a second family to us.”

Church’s family and the other three habitat families are expected to get the keys to their new homes on Oct. 8.

Construction on the fifth phase of CentreTowne should break ground in the coming days.