Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

RCMP investigating fatal crash on Highway 19 near Kincaid, Sask.

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 5:04 pm
One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries following a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 near Kincaid, RCMP say.
One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries following a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 near Kincaid, RCMP say. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

One man is dead and two men are hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries following a crash on a stretch of Highway 19 about 10 kilometres south of the village of Kincaid, Sask.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, RCMP from Ponteix and Gravelbourg responded to the collision, along with Kincaid Fire and Rescue, STARS air ambulance and ground paramedics, states a release sent out by Saskatchewan RCMP on Wednesday.

Police say a minivan with two occupants travelling south on Highway 19 and a truck, also with two occupants, travelling west on an intersecting grid road reportedly crashed.

A 51-year-old man from the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The 33-year-old man who was with him was taken to Regina to be treated in hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries, RCMP say. Both men were from Kincaid.

A 55-year-old man from the minivan also incurred serious, life-threatening injuries, police say, and was taken to hospital in Saskatoon for treatment. The other occupant of the minivan, a 20-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Both people were from Ponteix.

A traffic reconstructionist and the coroner have examined the scene and RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Kincaid is about 240 kilometres southwest of Regina.

 

 

