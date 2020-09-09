Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Mayor Bryan Paterson steps down as member of Third Day Worship Centre

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 9:19 pm
In an open letter posted to his website, Mayor Bryan Paterson says he is stepping away from his church, a week after video surfaced of the pastor of his church spewing anti-LGBTQ2+ to his congregation.
In an open letter posted to his website, Mayor Bryan Paterson says he is stepping away from his church, a week after video surfaced of the pastor of his church spewing anti-LGBTQ2+ to his congregation. Global News

Kingston’s Mayor Bryan Paterson has announced that he is  stepping away from his church. This comes after videos surfaced online last week showing the pastor of the Third Day Worship Centre voicing anti-LGBTQ2 messages to his congregation.

In an open letter posted to his website, Paterson apologized for the comments made by the Pastor of the Third Day Worship Centre, Francis Armstrong.

Read more: Kingston mayor to head coronavirus economic recovery team

“I know many of you were hurt by these comments, confused, angry, or felt personally attacked or undermined,” said Paterson.

As of Wednesday, Paterson says he is stepping away from the church, as he says he wants “to demonstrate that I’m committed to representing everyone in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Previous videos of Armstrong show him saying, “Homosexuality is an abomination onto God… and those that live like that are going to end up in hell.”

In response to last week’s backlash, Armstrong said, “I, as senior pastor of Third Day Worship Centre apologize for the hateful tone that came through. That is not a true representation of my character, heart, or the heart of this church.”

It is unknown when these videos were taken of Armstrong.

Read more: Kingston’s mayor reacts to the toppling and defacing of Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Last week Paterson told Global News, “The church does not speak for me and I don’t speak for the church. Nor do I condone hate in any form.”

In his letter Paterson said he made the decision to keep his faith and role as Mayor separate.

“For years, I’ve been able to do just that — keep church and state separate — and so to have my beliefs become a news story is an uncomfortable space to occupy.”

Bryan Paterson speaks with GNM about the recent developments surrounding COVID-19
Bryan Paterson speaks with GNM about the recent developments surrounding COVID-19

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonMayor Bryan PatersonKingston MayorKingston churchanti-LGBTQ2+ messagesPastor backlashThird Day Worship Centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers