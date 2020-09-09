Menu

Environment

City investigating spill in Hamilton Harbour near Bayfront Park

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 3:07 pm
The City of Hamilton is investigating an 'oily' spill found in the water near Bayfront on Sept. 8, 2020.
The City of Hamilton is investigating an 'oily' spill found in the water near Bayfront on Sept. 8, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

The City of Hamilton says it has notified the Ministry of the Environment about a potential oil spill discovered in the water on Tuesday near Bayfront Park.

In a release on Wednesday, city crews said they were cleaning up a patch of some sort of oily discharge measuring 1.8 metres by 9.1 metres at the foot of the Waterfront Trail.

Read more: Hamilton, Ont. to hire monitor in response to sewage spill into Cootes Paradise

Absorbent pads and a small boom have been deployed at the location and crews are expected to monitor the spill.

Crews have also ascertained there are no malfunctions or issues related to the wastewater infrastructure in the area, according to staff.

Spills and pollutants seen in city sewers or in natural water bodies can be reported by the public to the city’s spills reporting line (905) 540-5188.

