Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: School bus routes cancelled across Ontario as COVID-19 worsens driver shortage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ontario’s school bus plans for students’ return to classes
WATCH ABOVE: Executive director of School Bus Ontario Nancy Daigneault gives updates about the province’s plans and protocols regarding back-to-school plans for Ontario school bus drivers.

School bus cancellations are piling up in Ontario, with transportation providers saying fears related to the COVID-19 pandemic are compounding an existing bus driver shortage across the industry.

Twelve bus routes were cancelled in both the Grey-Bruce and Thunder Bay regions as of Wednesday, with providers citing the pandemic and related health concerns as reasons for keeping drivers off the job.

Read more: Ontario school bus drivers concerned about new school year

In Sudbury, Ont., the student services consortium announced Monday that 23 routes will not run for at least the first week of school because not enough drivers returned to work.

Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay says the average age of a bus driver in the area is 57 and many have decided to remain off the job due to age-related health risks from COVID-19.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario school bus drivers ask for COVID-19 safety protocols

The cancellations come weeks after concerns were raised by Unifor Local 4268, the union representing bus drivers, asking for better health and safety guidance for the industry.

Busing has posed challenges as classes resume across the country, with concerns raised about physical distancing on packed routes and drivers on strike in Winnipeg this week.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
