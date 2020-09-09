11 charged after Toronto police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Thorncliffe Park area

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they’ve arrested 11 people in connection to multiple shooting incidents in the city’s Thorncliffe Park area between late 2019 into 2020.

The investigation was a “direct response to an increase in firearm related violence affecting that particular community and elsewhere within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA),” a press release read.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, police said there have been 350 shootings from Jan. 1 to Wednesday morning in Toronto – an increase of 40 from this time last year.

The focus of the investigation was on Salman Jogiyat and his associates, the release continued.

“The arrests today significantly disrupt gun and gang activity that has been jeopardizing community safety in that area and in other areas of the city,” said Superintendent Steve Watts with Organized Crime Enforcement.

On Sept. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at nine Toronto locations and three locations in Cambridge.

Approximately half an kilogram of cocaine, 18 lbs., of marijuana, MDMA and approximately 65 grams of fentanyl were seized.

Over $100,00 Canadian in cash and seven firearms were seized, as well.

Eleven people were arrested and a total of 95 charges were laid.

The following is a list of names and charges provided by police:

Salman Jogiyat, 19, of Toronto was charged with:

1) two counts of Attempt Murder

2) four counts of Participate in a Criminal Organization

3) five counts of Instruct for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

4) six counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

5) seven counts of Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

6) eight counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

7) four counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

8) Robbery

9) Theft Over $5000

10) Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited

11) Trafficking Firearm

12) Robbery with a Firearm

13) Disguise With Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

14) Break and Enter

Moosa Jogiyat, 20, of Toronto, was charged with:

1) Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

2) Participate in a Criminal Organization

3) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

4) Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Mothusi Sebape, 25, of Toronto, was charged with:

1) Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

2) three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

3) Participate in a Criminal Organization

4) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

5) two counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Sufyan Jogiyat, 25, of Toronto, is charged with:

1) Conspiracy to Commit Murder

2) four counts of Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

3) four counts of Participate in a Criminal Organization

4) two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Saleha Jogiyat, 24, of Toronto, was charged with:

1) Participate in a Criminal Organization

2) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

3) Launder Proceeds of Crime

4) two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000

Ryan Ally, 31, of Toronto, was charged with:

1) Participate in a Criminal Organization

2) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

3) Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence (Trafficking Cocaine)

4) Trafficking Schedule I Substance

5) Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

6) two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000

7) Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Aun Ali, 21, of Toronto, was charged with:

1) three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

2) Participate in a Criminal Organization.

3) two counts of Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

Hasna Amir, 19, of Cambridge, was charged with:

1) Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

2) Participate in a Criminal Organization.

3) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization.

Justin Ramroop, 22, of Toronto, was charged with:

1) Participate in a Criminal Organization.

2) Commission of an Offence for the Benefit of a Criminal Organization

3) Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence (trafficking cocaine)

4) Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Abid Patel, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

1) three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

2) Participate in a Criminal Organization

3) Trafficking Schedule I Substance

4) Possession Property Obtained by Crime

They will all appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., in room 202.

Daniyal Bakharia, 20, of Toronto, is charged with:

1) Trafficking Schedule I Substance

2) Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence (trafficking cocaine)

He will appear in court at Old City Hall on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10 a.m., in room 114.

Police said they are still searching for two men: 26-year-old Sufyan Dadabhai of Toronto and 26-year-old Sadi Zalloum, also of Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.