RCMP believe man and dog found dead on Alberta road walked away from earlier crash

RCMP believe a pedestrian who was struck and killed along with his dog on a northern Alberta road had earlier crashed a pickup truck into a creek.

Police say they responded to a 911 call shortly after 9 a.m. Monday about a 28-year-old man and a black Labrador found dead on Township Road 812 — a rural road about 40 kilometres southeast of Peace River near the village of Nampa.

Investigators later learned that sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning, an older model beige GMC pickup had lost control, struck a culvert and came to rest in a creek not far away. The crash happened on the township road, between range roads 200 and 201.

A man who was a passenger was found inside the pickup, suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man who was found dead with his dog had been the driver of that truck, and had walked about 2.5 kilometres before being hit by another vehicle.

Police said the man was wearing a red hoodie, black ball cap and black sweatpants, while his dog had a pink collar.

Investigators are still seeking information about the vehicle that they believe struck the man and the dog, and are also asking for anyone with information about the initial crash of the pickup truck into the creek to come forward.

Those with information can contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at 780-624-6677 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Peace River is about 475 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News