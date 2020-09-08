Menu

Traffic

Man, 29, dies in South Okanagan rollover during Labour Day weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Police say the rollover occurred Sunday afternoon on McKinney Road in Oliver, with the driver being ejected after losing control and rolling.
Police say the rollover occurred Sunday afternoon on McKinney Road in Oliver, with the driver being ejected after losing control and rolling. File / Global News

A man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in the South Okanagan during the Labour Day weekend, say police.

According to Osoyoos RCMP, the rollover occurred Sunday afternoon, on McKinney Road.

Read more: The Okanagan's most dangerous roads, intersections, according to ICBC stats

RCMP say the 29-year-old driver and sole occupant lost control of the vehicle and was ejected when it began rolling.

Police say family of the man were on scene quickly following the 5:35 p.m. crash, and provided CPR, as did first responders. The man, however, could not be saved.

Police say from early indicators, speed may have been a factor in the incident, and that the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death.

New medians on Okanagan highways aimed at reducing crashes
New medians on Okanagan highways aimed at reducing crashes
