Man, 29, dies in South Okanagan rollover during Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in the South Okanagan during the Labour Day weekend, say police.

According to Osoyoos RCMP, the rollover occurred Sunday afternoon, on McKinney Road.

RCMP say the 29-year-old driver and sole occupant lost control of the vehicle and was ejected when it began rolling.

Police say family of the man were on scene quickly following the 5:35 p.m. crash, and provided CPR, as did first responders. The man, however, could not be saved.

Police say from early indicators, speed may have been a factor in the incident, and that the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

2:31 New medians on Okanagan highways aimed at reducing crashes New medians on Okanagan highways aimed at reducing crashes