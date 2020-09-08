Man, 29, dies in South Okanagan rollover during Labour Day weekend

A man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in the South Okanagan during the Labour Day weekend, say police.
According to Osoyoos RCMP, the rollover occurred Sunday afternoon, on McKinney Road.
RCMP say the 29-year-old driver and sole occupant lost control of the vehicle and was ejected when it began rolling.
Police say family of the man were on scene quickly following the 5:35 p.m. crash, and provided CPR, as did first responders. The man, however, could not be saved.
Trending Stories
Police say from early indicators, speed may have been a factor in the incident, and that the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death.
New medians on Okanagan highways aimed at reducing crashes
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments