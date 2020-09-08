62 seatbelt violations, 104 for speeding over long weekend in Northumberland County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Over the Labour Day weekend, Northumberland OPP issued more than 60 charges related to seatbelt use and 100 for speeding.

According to the OPP, from Sept. 4-7, officers focused on aggressive driving and the “Big 4” driving violations: impaired, distracted, speeding and seatbelt use. Officers patrolled highways, waterways, and conducted foot patrols and RIDE checkpoints during the four-day period.

OPP say over the four days, officers issued the following charges:

104 for speeding

62 for seatbelt violations

Two for careless driving

Five for marine violations

11 other under the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

OPP say the majority of the seatbelt violations related to rear-seat passengers either not wearing a seatbelt properly or not wearing one at all.

“Young children and infants were among the many passengers not safely secured, with some not secured at all or were being held in the arms of another passenger,” stated Const. Kim Johnston.

The Northumberland OPP would like to remind drivers and passengers that it only takes a few seconds to buckle up with a seatbelt.

“A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision,” said Johnston.

A review of important safety practices for drivers, including seatbelts, child car seats and booster seats, can be found at the Ministry of Transportation website.

Northumberland OPP say overall, officers responded to 225 calls for service over the four-day long weekend.

