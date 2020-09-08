Victoria Beach in Cobourg reopens for weekday use

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Cobourg reopened Victoria Beach on Tuesday but the popular site will only be accessible on weekdays.

The beach on Lake Ontario is a major attraction for the town. On June 1, town council voted in favour of closing the beach due to the coronavirus pandemic and keeping it closed until Aug. 31. Fencing was placed along the beach and Cobourg Police Service officers and municipal bylaw officers were tasked with patrolling the area.

At its Aug. 31 regular meeting, town council agreed to reopen the property for recreational use, including swimming, walking, running, kitesurfing and other activities.

“I know that many in our community have been looking forward to utilizing our beautiful beach once again and I am urging all beachgoers to practise physical distancing so we can continue moving forward safely,” stated Mayor John Henderson.

Story continues below advertisement

The beach will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 14, when the fencing will be removed and the beach reopened in its entirety.

The town says there will be no lifeguards on duty and the canteen and restroom facilities remain closed. Porta-potties will remain in place and are stationed at the south end of Division Street and in Victoria Park.

As a precautionary measure, all porta-potties are disinfected on a regular basis to deter the spread of the virus.

The town is asking all beachgoers to practise physical distancing, avoid crowded areas and stay home if you’re sick to help limit the spread of COVID-19.