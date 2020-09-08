Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Local OPP encourage back-to-school safety

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 1:15 pm
Police clock vehicle travelling 86 km/h in a Prince Albert, Sask. school zone.
Due to a staggered start to the school year, Nottawasaga OPP say there will be more students returning to school over this week and next. File / Global News

Local OPP say crossing guards will be out in full force as students return to school and are reminding residents to prioritize safety.

Due to a staggered start to the school year, Nottawasaga OPP say there will be more students returning to school over this week and next.

Read more: Coronavirus — Is it safe for Ontario students to go back to school?

“There will be a high volume of students travelling to and from school,” police say. “For some youngsters, it will be their first year and an entirely new experience, so please exercise patience.”

Officers are reminding motorists to drive safely and responsibly, especially when travelling through residential areas and school zones.

Trending Stories

Read more: Nottawasaga OPP seize hundreds of hydropmorphone pills, cocaine

Story continues below advertisement

The fine for not stopping when a school crossing guard displays a school crossing stop sign begins at $365.

“There could be larger fines issued, criminal and civil proceedings, not to mention living with having injured a crossing guard or child,” police say. “This law is designed to keep our children safe.”

Psychologist on dealing with back to school anxiety
Psychologist on dealing with back to school anxiety
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Back to SchoolNottawasaga OPPNew TecumsethBack To School SafetyEssa OntNottawasaga OPP back to schoolOPP back to school safety tips
Flyers
More weekly flyers