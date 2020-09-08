Local OPP encourage back-to-school safety

Send this page to someone via email

Local OPP say crossing guards will be out in full force as students return to school and are reminding residents to prioritize safety.

Due to a staggered start to the school year, Nottawasaga OPP say there will be more students returning to school over this week and next.

“There will be a high volume of students travelling to and from school,” police say. “For some youngsters, it will be their first year and an entirely new experience, so please exercise patience.”

Officers are reminding motorists to drive safely and responsibly, especially when travelling through residential areas and school zones.

The fine for not stopping when a school crossing guard displays a school crossing stop sign begins at $365.

“There could be larger fines issued, criminal and civil proceedings, not to mention living with having injured a crossing guard or child,” police say. “This law is designed to keep our children safe.”

