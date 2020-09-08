Ottawa sees 36 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday spike

Send this page to someone via email

The number of coronavirus cases in Ottawa has jumped following the Labour Day long weekend.

There were 36 new lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus added in Ottawa on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,134 locally. Ontario’s COVID-19 dashboard initially reported a jump of 37 cases, but Ottawa Public Health’s (OPH) more fulsome daily repot later showed one fewer case.

OPH’s dashboard shows Ottawa added 76 coronavirus cases over the long weekend.

There are currently 242 active cases of the virus in Ottawa and 12 people in hospital with COVID-19, one of whom is in intensive care.

There were no new coronavirus outbreaks or deaths related to COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Tuesday also marks the start of school for many students in Ottawa, but the virus is already making its impact in the city’s French Catholic school board.

Story continues below advertisement

Five schools in the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est are reporting COVID-19 cases, prompting the full classes and busloads of students who might have been exposed to stay home for the next two weeks.

In total, 193 students and seven staff members have been asked to stay home.

The five affected schools are the French-language high school Franco-Ouest in Nepean and elementary schools Roger-Saint-Denis in Kanata, Laurier-Carrière in Nepean, Sainte-Anne in Lowertown and Saint-François-d’Assise in Hintonburg.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, says the confirmed cases were contracted in the community, not within the schools themselves.

Parents whose children might have been affected have been notified by OPH.

2:44 Coronavirus: 23 COVID-19 cases linked to GTA wedding events Coronavirus: 23 COVID-19 cases linked to GTA wedding events