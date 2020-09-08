22-year-old charged in connection to homicide investigation in Saugeen First Nation

Grey Bruce OPP say they’ve charged a 22-year-old Saugeen First Nation resident in connection to a homicide investigation.
On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to investigate a disturbance at a home on Isabella Road and found a person who was pronounced dead.
Austin Cubitt, 22, was subsequently charged with second-degree murder.
Cubitt will have a bail hearing at the Ontario court of justice in Walkerton on Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
