Crime

22-year-old charged in connection to homicide investigation in Saugeen First Nation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 11:46 am
On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to investigate a disturbance at a home on Isabella Road and found a person who was pronounced dead.
On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to investigate a disturbance at a home on Isabella Road and found a person who was pronounced dead. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Grey Bruce OPP say they’ve charged a 22-year-old Saugeen First Nation resident in connection to a homicide investigation.

On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to investigate a disturbance at a home on Isabella Road and found a person who was pronounced dead.

Austin Cubitt, 22, was subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

Cubitt will have a bail hearing at the Ontario court of justice in Walkerton on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

