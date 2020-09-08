Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Charges laid against two Montrealers after ‘significant’ cyber-attacks

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 9:31 am
A woman uses a computer keyboard in Vancouver on Wednesday, December 19, 2012. A new policy group estimates more than half of all Canadians know they've been a victim or target of a cyber crime, such as a leak of personal information, an account hack or installation of malware. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
A woman uses a computer keyboard in Vancouver on Wednesday, December 19, 2012. A new policy group estimates more than half of all Canadians know they've been a victim or target of a cyber crime, such as a leak of personal information, an account hack or installation of malware. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says charges have been laid in Quebec court against two Montrealers alleged to have been behind three major cyber-attacks dating back nearly three years.

The incidents took place in February 2017, when Canadian Tire reported a breach of its customer loyalty program, and in May 2018, when both the Bank of Montreal and Simplii Financial reported intrusions into their computer systems.

Read more: SAQ computers hacked, personal data of employees consulted

The incidents prompted what the RCMP called “Project Arrogance and Project Assemble,” two separate investigations that were only linked after an August 2018 search of the home of the two accused men.

Trending Stories

Jacob Costanzo-Peterson and Félix Costanzo-Peterson have been charged with identity theft, unauthorized use of a computer and possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of computers.

Story continues below advertisement

This is not the first time the men have faced charges stemming from the RCMP’s “Arrogance” and “Assemble” investigations: the Costanzo-Petersons were in court in January 2019 to face prohibited firearms and weapons-trafficking charges.

They will appear in court Nov. 5, 2020.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMontrealhackingBMOCanadian Tirecyber securityBank of Montrealcyber crimeSimplii
Flyers
More weekly flyers